Ferrari closes ranks to deny Horner rumours

Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have all moved to shut down renewed speculation that Frederic Vasseur could be replaced by Christian Horner - insisting the team remains united and focused heading into this weekend’s US GP.

Reports in Britain and Germany claimed Horner had held exploratory talks with Ferrari chairman John Elkann, but a team spokesperson told Marca that such claims are baseless.

"These rumours don’t even deserve to be commented on, really," the Ferrari source said.

"Let’s look at the facts instead of the rumours - the fact is that our senior management renewed its confidence in Fred two months ago."

Leclerc, speaking to Sky Italia, said the chatter had become a distraction. "It’s quite a difficult time, in the sense that there are so many things around the team that I don’t understand where they’re coming from," he said.

"But it’s not just the rumours about Horner. That’s also why I hope for a good weekend for the team - to forget all these things and turn the page."

The Monegasque driver also reiterated his commitment to Ferrari amid reports his management has explored alternatives. "I’ve always said I want to win with Ferrari and become world champion. Nothing has changed," Leclerc said.

"Ferrari attracts speculation like a magnet, and people spout nonsense that isn’t based on facts. That’s pretty annoying at times."

Hamilton, meanwhile, also dismissed the Horner stories when questioned by reporters in Austin.

"I don’t know where the rumours have come from," he said. "It’s a little distracting for us as a team.

"The team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred," added the seven time world champion. "Fred, I, and the whole team are working really hard on the future. These things aren’t helpful.

"Everyone back in the factory is working incredibly hard, focused, and these sorts of rumors can sometimes be distracting."

Leclerc said Ferrari’s goal for the final rounds is to secure second in the constructors’ standings. "We don’t have the raw speed of McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull," he acknowledged, "but we’re not even a second behind," he said.

"If we have a good weekend, we can challenge for podium finishes - and maybe take second place from Mercedes."

Ferrari halted development of its 2025 car early to focus on the major regulation overhaul for 2026, a decision Leclerc hopes will pay off. "We’ve stopped development to focus entirely on 2026," he confirmed. "I hope that pays off next season."