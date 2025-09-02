’A lot of people want me in F1’ - Palou

Indycar’s dominant force Alex Palou has once again moved to quieten speculation linking him with a Formula 1 seat.

The 28-year-old Spaniard, newly crowned Indycar champion again in 2025, has been strongly linked in recent days and weeks with potential F1 moves - including to Red Bull or Alpine for 2026.

At both Zandvoort last weekend and in the Indycar paddock, the Palou-to-F1 buzz was loud. But every official party denied the chatter.

"It won’t be the last time," Palou told AS newspaper in Spain. "I think there are a lot of people who want us to try to go to Formula 1."

He insists, however, that he is content where he is. "The truth is that I’ve said it many times. I’m very happy here," said Palou.

"You never know what can happen in the future, but it’s true that at the same time I’m not like I was in the past, looking or knocking on doors or seeing if there was an opportunity. Now I’m very good."

Palou admitted he thought the latest wave of speculation was a "shame".

"It was a bit of a shame last week because there was more talk about that than about the championship," he said. "On the one hand, it’s more publicity for us, which is good. But last week I was only asked about that, only talked about that, and all I said was that it wasn’t true - that there hadn’t been any kind of contact."

Still, Palou consistently avoids shutting the door entirely on F1, but concluded: "I want to enjoy myself, try to win more 500s and more Indycar championships."