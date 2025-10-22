Ricciardo admits career over: ’No more neck training’

Daniel Ricciardo has officially closed the door on professional racing - joking that one of the biggest perks of retirement is never having to train his neck again.

The Australian, who lost his McLaren seat, returned to Red Bull’s junior team, broke his hand and was later dropped again for poor form, confirmed his retirement recently while being announced as a Ford Racing ambassador.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high," he said at the time.

Ford will partner with Red Bull for its 2026 Formula 1 power unit project.

Appearing in a WhatsApp chat with fans during the Austin weekend, Ricciardo said his body is finally returning to normal after years of F1 demands.

"My neck ain’t so strong anymore," he laughed. "No more neck training, thank the Lord! I hated that part."

Watching the United States GP with fans, Ricciardo praised his former teammate Max Verstappen’s current form.

"Kid’s so good. I’m stating the obvious now," the fully-bearded 36-year-old said, calling Verstappen’s late-season surge "ridiculous" and adding that it makes the 2025 title fight between the McLaren drivers "even more exciting than it already was."