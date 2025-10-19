Elkann breaks silence to back Vasseur and rally Ferrari

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has spoken publicly for the first time amid weeks of speculation over the Scuderia’s leadership - declaring his "full confidence" in team boss Frederic Vasseur and urging unity inside Maranello.

Speaking at the National Italian American Foundation’s 50th Anniversary in Washington, Elkann directly addressed mounting pressure on Ferrari after a series of disappointing results and persistent rumours linking Christian Horner to his role.

"I want to affirm our full confidence in Team Principal Fred Vasseur and in the work he is carrying out together with all his colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari - mechanics, engineers and drivers who are working this weekend in Austin," Elkann said, as quoted by La Repubblica.

"I also want to reiterate the importance of teamwork from everyone to maintain high concentration on the only objective that matters - always giving our all on the track."

The comments come as Ferrari endures another uneven weekend in Austin. While early sessions exposed familiar struggles, Charles Leclerc salvaged third place in qualifying for Sunday’s main grand prix - a small boost amid growing scrutiny of Ferrari’s direction.

"We’ll be aggressive," Leclerc told Sky Italia. "I want to try to get a win before the end of the year. I still believe in it. We’re in third place - anything is possible."

The recent rumours, however, have also involved the drivers, after Leclerc’s management hinted at disillusionment while Oscar Piastri was linked with Ferrari for 2027.

"Leclerc and Hamilton - goodbye to Ferrari?" wonders Giorgio Terruzzi in Corriere della Sera. "A revolving door at Ferrari leaves Lewis and Charles with an uncertain future."