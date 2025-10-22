Domenicali defends F1’s showmanship balance

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has defended the sport’s modern presentation, saying innovation and communication are essential even as some purists complain that F1 risks becoming a pure ’show’.

The debate reignited after Carlos Sainz criticised the Singapore GP broadcast for focusing on celebrities and drivers’ partners instead of key on-track battles. F1’s own media department later replied that "the focus is always on providing fans with the best possible images of the race," stressing there were "no compromises on what’s happening on the track."

By contrast, Auto Motor und Sport noted that the US Grand Prix broadcast in Austin last weekend deliberately avoided celebrity shots altogether. "Even the drivers’ girlfriends had dressed up for nothing," the German outlet quipped, praising the extensive use of picture-in-picture technology, aerial line-comparison footage, and new drone angles over the finish line.

Speaking at the Brand Connection event organised by Deloitte in Milan, Domenicali told La Gazzetta dello Sport that innovation has been central to F1’s recent growth.

"We’ve tried to innovate in every aspect of our involvement," he said. "From a sporting perspective, this happened with the introduction of the Sprint. The format was changed to focus more attention and take a different approach to the track."

He said that the same philosophy guides F1’s communication strategy.

"The previous discussion applies to forms of communication, different products, and increasingly connected to young people," said the Italian. "From this perspective, we’ve been good at interpreting the trends that have allowed this sports platform to become even bigger than before."

When asked about the tension between F1’s heritage and its new audience, Domenicali replied: "We’ve noticed a growth in fan base. It’s clearly the core of those who have followed us and were always present. This is the ability to provide the right information in a different way.

"It means we always manage to appeal to those passionate about technological data. After all, it’s a challenge that takes place on the track, and that’s the most important aspect for us."

Looking ahead, he said F1 must keep evolving without losing relevance.

"The challenge is to remain relevant across all dimensions," Domenicali said. "This will see us play a leading role in the coming years - for example, in terms of technology, with sustainable fuel and new regulations.

"Another aspect will concern entertainment," he continued. "It will need to be increasingly comprehensive to offer unique experiences to all the fans who follow us on the track and through today’s various forms of communication."