McLaren will not match Red Bull’s final car update

McLaren insists it will stay the course in the title fight despite Red Bull’s latest upgrade and mounting pressure from Max Verstappen.

Helmut Marko revealed in Austin that Red Bull still has "another car update up its sleeve" as the championship battle tightens.

"With a 40-point deficit, it’s a bit of an exaggeration to call it a striking distance," Marko told Sky Deutschland. "But with five races and two sprints, it can still be really exciting."

While Red Bull appears to be accelerating, many in the paddock believe McLaren has started to plateau. Team principal Andrea Stella, however, says the data from Austin was encouraging.

"In terms of trends, the race was relatively reassuring because, without the battle with Charles (Leclerc), which was certainly very entertaining, I think Lando had the pace to win the race," Stella said.

But he confirmed McLaren’s development campaign is finished.

"As far as new upgrades and new parts are concerned, this will not happen for the rest of the season."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, says he’s watching the three-way title fight with fascination.

"I’ve been in a similar situation before, when two drivers were fighting for the championship and another driver was hot on their heels," he said. "Back then, I think it was Max, and then it was Sebastian (Vettel) who was hot on their heels."

Wolff believes Verstappen, who he still hopes to lure to Mercedes in 2027, is thriving in the chase. "The underdog always has a psychological advantage," he said.

"The probability, the odds are definitely against Max. But a single retirement can change everything. And I think that also affects the driving. How aggressively can you actually be in an overtaking manoeuvre? We almost saw that with Lando," he added after the US GP.

The Austrian also praised Verstappen’s form. "He’s as good as he gets as a driver."

With the finale now fast approaching, anticipation is building. Former driver Robert Doornbos told Ziggo Sport: "I spoke to someone from the Abu Dhabi circuit today. Everything there was already sold out - there was absolutely nothing left."

Although Oscar Piastri still leads the standings, Doornbos feels the Australian’s camp is playing things too safe. "They all remain politically correct," he said. "You see that with Oscar Piastri too.

"I already said: ’Where’s that fire in his eyes?’ It’s always about protecting the team. You could say ’amazing media training’, but you miss a driver who simply shows his teeth."

Piastri himself, though, remains relaxed despite Verstappen’s late-season charge. "I still prefer my position to the other two," he said.

"Max has certainly made good progress in the last few races. But if we can find our pace again, I’m not worried. The championship is still long, but it’s not like the gap is that small with five races to go."