Vasseur welcomes Elkann statement as ’end of the noise’

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur says he welcomes John Elkann’s public show of support - not because he needed reassurance, but because it should finally silence speculation about his future and the team’s stability.

The Ferrari chairman broke his silence at the weekend, declaring "full confidence" in Vasseur and urging unity inside Maranello amid renewed talk of internal rifts and management tension.

For Vasseur, though, the backing was less about internal politics than about calming the media storm.

"We’re in constant contact anyway," he told Sky Italia when asked about Elkann. "This statement was directed more at third parties."

"The situation is clear internally, but it’s not always clear for some of your colleagues," Vasseur added with a smile. "Sometimes it’s difficult to manage - it’s a distraction. But now I think the message from the president has been very clear.

"We have to focus on the next five races to finish second, and that’s a great challenge."

Vasseur said the intervention came at a useful time after Ferrari’s improved showing in Austin, where Charles Leclerc secured a morale-boosting podium.

"The statement is important because it ends the discussions," he said. "It allows us to concentrate on the upcoming races instead of answering endless questions."