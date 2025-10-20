Vasseur admits morale hit after halting development

Frederic Vasseur says Ferrari’s early decision to stop developing its 2025 car took a heavier psychological toll on the team than he anticipated - even as Charles Leclerc’s podium in Austin offered some long-awaited relief.

Speaking to Canal Plus amid ongoing speculation over his leadership and Ferrari’s direction, the Frenchman acknowledged that while the Scuderia’s form had improved slightly, the impact of a long development freeze had worn down morale.

"Satisfied? Yes and no," Vasseur admitted. "We’ve improved compared to the last few races, and that’s good. But I feel like we could have performed better, and we were close."

He revealed the effect of the strategic decision to shift focus to 2026. "The situation is a bit frustrating," he said.

"We stopped developing the car very early, and I may have underestimated the psychological side of that decision a bit. Doing 17 races without development is a bit of a burden for the team - for everyone. This result today is a good thing because it gives us a little boost."

The third place for Leclerc - Ferrari’s first podium in several races - came as a small victory during a tense stretch for Maranello, following weeks of headlines about rumoured management rifts and driver market intrigue.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, who was present in Austin, hailed the result as proof of renewed unity. "A podium that was needed," he told Sky Italia. "When a team works together and cohesively, the podium becomes the culmination of everything. I’m very happy and satisfied with the atmosphere. The beauty of F1 is that things change and you must never lose heart."

Leclerc himself was upbeat after fending off Lando Norris for third. "It’s a good thing, especially considering the whole situation," he said. "The second part of the season hasn’t been easy. There are completely unfounded rumours around the team, and to show that we can stay focused and be rewarded with a podium is a really nice feeling."

Vasseur, too, was quick to credit both drivers for helping steady the mood inside Maranello. "It’s good for the team," he said. "You need this development and two fast cars. It’s good that we can score the maximum number of points with both cars. Lewis is back and was faster than Charles for two-thirds of the weekend."

Hamilton - whose input behind the scenes has reportedly been key in refining Ferrari’s procedures - said the progress was tangible. "We tried something new in qualifying and it worked," he explained. "We’re talking about the whole timing and how that affects tyre temperatures and therefore the speed of the car."

Vasseur agreed: "We managed to use the tyres well in qualifying. The car has potential, but the way you prepare the tyres and get them into the right working window in terms of temperature and pressure is the crucial aspect."

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko, meanwhile, couldn’t resist a light-hearted jab. "I think I should send Charles some boxes of Red Bull," he joked, after Leclerc’s stubborn defence against Norris helped secure Verstappen’s latest win.

Still, as Ferrari eyes second place in the Constructors’ Championship and a first victory of the season, Vasseur’s focus remains simple. "The goal is to win a race," he said. "We have to keep pushing. The podium in Austin was a small step - but a very important one."