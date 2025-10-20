Tsunoda resurgence makes Marko pause on 2026 decision

Yuki Tsunoda’s strong weekend in Austin may have arrived just in time to save his Formula 1 future - with Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko now appearing to delay a decision on who will partner Max Verstappen in 2026.

Marko had previously indicated that the verdict would come after next weekend’s Mexican GP. But after Tsunoda’s sharp form in Austin and a subdued outing for Isack Hadjar, the Austrian sounded far less certain.

"That’s not our priority at the moment," Marko told Sky Deutschland when asked about the timing of the call. "Generally, that’s what we’re planning. Let’s see to what extent we can decide then."

Seen smiling and chatting alongside Tsunoda as Red Bull celebrated Verstappen’s latest win and renewed title push, Marko went on to praise the Japanese driver’s form and consistency.

"He had a very good start and was competitive when he had a clear run," Marko said. "So there’s an upward trend there as well. He’s stabilising, and that’s very important in the fight for the World Championship."

After starting 13th, Tsunoda climbed to seventh in Sunday’s United States GP - his best result since summer - and also scored points in the sprint, taking eight for the weekend.

"My pace was really, really good," Tsunoda said.

"I was able to make up a few positions in the first few laps, and my overall pace wasn’t bad. I could have done a little better in the second stint - I think I managed it a little too much - but it was positive to get points in both races this weekend. We need to keep doing that."

Asked if the results were crucial to keeping his seat, Tsunoda didn’t hesitate. "Yes, it’s definitely important because that’s what I have to do," he said.

"It’s also very important to fight to move up in the constructors’ championship. The team hasn’t given up - and of course we haven’t given up on Max’s championship either.

"Especially now we have to focus on improving our short runs. I don’t think we can attack like that on the first lap every time, so our main goal now is to start from further forward and fight with the top teams."

Meanwhile, his main rival for the 2026 seat endured a forgettable weekend. Hadjar, widely seen as the frontrunner to replace Tsunoda, finished only 16th in Austin and admitted frustration after struggling for pace.

"It was a bit like the GP I was expecting by starting last," he told Canal Plus. "Starting 20th, if nothing happens up front, there are no miracles.

"We’ve already had some complicated weekends this season - a pretty down period before the summer break - but I came back stronger. I hope that by Mexico we’ll have understood some things."

Hadjar recently said it would "hurt" to miss out on the Red Bull seat for 2026 and even suggested Marko consider an early driver swap before the end of the year.