Piastri ’unsettled’ while McLaren ’trembling’

The pressure inside McLaren is rising fast, as Max Verstappen’s relentless comeback continues to erode the once-comfortable lead of championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Austin exposed new signs of tension within the Woking camp - a bruising weekend that left CEO Zak Brown "glad it’s over" and admitted Red Bull’s momentum is now unmistakable.

"Lando had the same speed as Max, but was too far behind Leclerc," Brown said after the chequered flag on Sunday. "Oscar struggled with the car all weekend. It wasn’t a good weekend for him.

"Now we have to break their momentum - but it’s going to be tight. The World Championship isn’t over yet."

In truth, Piastri’s composure has been slipping for several rounds, his early-season sharpness fading as the title fight intensifies. "I don’t feel like I’ve made any major driving errors," the Australian protested. "It just hasn’t clicked.

"I haven’t felt that comfortable in the car here. That’s been the story of the weekend."

Others in the paddock believe the nerves are showing. Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde said bluntly: "They’re trembling. You can see McLaren, within the team and also with those two drivers, making a lot of mistakes.

"Piastri isn’t on top of things," added the Dutchman. "Norris was ok in qualifying, but he’s still three-tenths off the pace. Max is the one chasing - he knows how to win a championship like this."

Another Dutch pundit, Christijan Albers, added that Piastri’s quiet demeanour may be hiding deeper tension. "Everyone says he’s such a cool guy, but maybe he’s not as cool as we all think," he told Viaplay.

"You don’t see mistakes, but it’s too calm - he just can’t get it done."

Even team boss Andrea Stella conceded that McLaren must face reality. "We have to admit that Verstappen and Red Bull currently have the most competitive car," he told Sky Italia.

"It’s true that the track layout plays a role, but the gaps we have over Verstappen can’t be attributed solely to that. The competitors have improved their cars, and we need to get more out of ours."

Still, Stella insists morale remains stable. "The championship is a three-way battle, but we’re still masters of our own destiny," he said.

"We have competitive equipment, and the drivers will have to do their part. The upcoming tracks will showcase our qualities."

But Timo Glock thinks the entire McLaren organisation is beginning to feel the heat. "The whole team is nervous," he warned. "There are tracks where Mercedes or Ferrari could suddenly take points away from them.

"For me, Max Verstappen is too dominant for anyone to put him under pressure."