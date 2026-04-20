Stella brushes off ’pre-contract’ speculation

Andrea Stella has dismissed claims that Gianpiero Lambiase was lured to McLaren purely by money, as speculation continues to swirl around the high-profile move.

Even Jos Verstappen suggested the deal was financially driven, saying his son Max’s Red Bull engineer signed up "because they offer him a lot of money".

But Stella insists the attraction is more about McLaren’s trajectory than pay packets.

"Gianpiero’s arrival will add a great amount of expertise and potential to the team for the long term," he said.

"At the same time, it is further confirmation of how attractive McLaren has become to the best talents in Formula 1.

"This credibility we have gained is the result of the hard work done by all men and women who have worked at McLaren over recent years to build a culture that allows people to grow and contribute to the common goal, in a healthy and enjoyable environment."

He added that Lambiase’s future role - officially Chief Racing Officer - reflects the team’s long-term planning rather than a short-term headline grab.

"Gianpiero’s arrival is the classic icing on a cake that already has all the right ingredients in the first place," Stella said.

"For me, he will be a key support, filling the role of Chief Racing Officer, a position I currently hold alongside my role as team principal.

"It goes without saying that, with this approach, the dual role I currently hold could not be sustainable in the long run."

Stella also brushed off rumours that the appointment signals his own eventual future move - rumoured to be a return to Ferrari.

"Honestly, some of the recent rumours, including those regarding astronomical salaries and mythical pre-contracts, have made me smile," he said.

"It almost seems as though the silly season, which usually begins before summer, has arrived early. I’m quite used to this sort of thing by now and I take with a smile."

At Red Bull, meanwhile, former advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that a replacement pipeline is already in motion.

"Successful people are always being poached, and Lambiase was in the public eye because of Max," he told Osterreich.

"They’ve brought in a replacement from Ferrari."

That figure is understood to be Andrea Landi, who will join as Head of Performance from July after previous roles at Ferrari and Racing Bulls.