Sponsor says Colapinto to replace Doohan ’in Imola’

Miami this weekend could be Jack Doohan’s last race for now at the wheel of an Alpine.

Intense speculation about his future has been swirling all season so far, with team advisor Flavio Briatore’s obvious favourite Franco Colapinto - on loan from Williams - poised to step into the cockpit.

The intensity of the rumours, however, has actually eased over the last few weeks. Team boss Oliver Oakes seemed keen to reduce the pressure on Doohan’s shoulders, but there were also rumblings about Alpine wanting to squeeze more money out of Colapinto’s sponsors.

The logos of Argentine e-commerce company Mercado Libre are already on the Alpine livery, but another major Colapinto backer - the Argentine oil giant YPF - is still missing.

Some think this is because of a clash with an existing - and new - Alpine sponsor ENI, an Italian oil company.

However, YPF president Horacio Marin gave an interview to Argentine broadcaster A24 this week and he was asked directly if Colapinto is going to race for Alpine in 2025.

"I can’t tell you that," Marin replied, laughing.

The interviewer then pressed harder, asking: "When will he debut? In Miami?"

Again, the YPF president laughed as he awkwardly explained that he couldn’t say anything about it.

But as soon as the interview was over, and Marin believed his microphone was no longer broadcasting because music and an end-screen were on the monitor, he was heard to mutter to his interviewer: "In Imola."