Briatore confirms Mercedes in frame for Alpine stake

Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Mercedes is among the leading candidates to acquire the 24 percent Alpine shareholding being offloaded by American hedge fund Otro Capital, adding that three or four potential buyers are currently in the frame.

The colourful Italian executive, speaking in Shanghai, was careful to draw a distinction between the Mercedes works team and its figurehead Toto Wolff, who had been linked personally with the stake.

"I know it’s a negotiation with Mercedes, not with Toto," said Briatore, Alpine advisor, amid speculation Wolff had become personally interested in the stake in direct competition with his former nemesis Christian Horner.

"We have no communication with Toto in this moment. So if somebody buys the shares, we are very happy."

He stressed the Otro stake carries no operational control. "Normally one company, 75 per cent decide and the 25 per cent is a passenger - and this is the reality."

Audi boss Jonathan Wheatley, when asked whether he had concerns about Mercedes holding a stake in a rival team, played down the issue.

"The sport has very, very clear governance. I don’t see any conflict of interest or concerns on our side at all," said Wheatley. "To be honest, I’m just watching it, eating the popcorn and enjoying the show."

Briatore was similarly candid about Alpine’s own ambitions after a difficult start to the season. "We are not happy at all. Our performance was very weak," he admitted.

"But it was the first race and for a long time we have had no points in Formula 1. At least we have one with Pierre."