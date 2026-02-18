Spa still negotiating with F1 despite rotation deal

The future of the Belgian GP remains under discussion, despite last year’s announcement of a rotation deal with Formula 1.

In 2025, F1 confirmed a multi-year extension for Spa-Francorchamps covering the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 seasons, as part of a rotation model. This week’s confirmation that Barcelona will share the alternating slot from 2028 onward effectively completed the calendar picture through 2032.

However, Spa promoter Vanessa Maes has now revealed that talks with Formula 1 are ongoing.

"Spa Grand Prix continues to negotiate with F1 on the future of the Belgian Grand Prix, and has recently held discussions on this subject," Maes told RTBF.

Under the current structure, Spa hosts the event in odd-numbered years from 2027 (2027, 2029 and 2031), while Barcelona takes the even years. Madrid, meanwhile, assumes the annual Spanish Grand Prix title from 2026.

The next Belgian Grand Prix is scheduled for July 17-19, with organisers reporting around 76,000 tickets already sold.