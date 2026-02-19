FIA launches vote on Mercedes compression saga

The FIA has formally triggered an e-vote on the controversial power unit compression issue, with a rule clarification now expected within the next 10 days.

After a week of intense lobbying in Bahrain - including meetings of the F1 Commission and the Power Unit Advisory Committee - the governing body confirmed on Wednesday evening that manufacturers have been asked to vote on a proposed regulatory amendment.

The FIA said the proposal would require compliance with the 16:1 compression ratio limit not only at ambient temperature, but also at a representative operating temperature of 130 C from August 1, 2026.

The amendment follows weeks of debate about whether Mercedes’ engine complies with the spirit - and letter - of the rules.

Rivals have questioned an FIA inspection at Brixworth last week, arguing the test was not conducted at sufficiently high temperatures. According to reports, the engine was heated to 115 degrees C but cooled to 75C for disassembly and checks, while regulations reference ambient conditions. Some teams believe the methodology could mask a performance gain estimated at up to four tenths per lap.

It is claimed Mercedes developed a tiny microchamber inside the cylinder head - no more than two cubic centimetres - that satisfies the 16:1 ratio at room temperature but becomes ineffective at full operating heat.

Mercedes insists it kept the FIA fully informed throughout development and received approval at each stage.

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur did not hide his frustration.

"There are two weeks to go until the start of the world championship, and we still have to ask for clarification on the regulations. It’s quite embarrassing," he told Sky Italia.

He added to Auto Hebdo: "Coming to the first race with different interpretations of the regulations would lead to significant differences in performance. And that’s not good for the sport.

"I think it’s much simpler to lower the compression ratio than to force others to increase it. Technically, solutions exist, yet we’ve been talking about them for months, and two weeks before the first GP, we’re still forced to ask for clarification."

On Wednesday’s F1 Commission meeting, Vasseur said: "Discussion is always important. It was a great meeting. It’s always important to discuss things together to try to find solutions. We’re in a bit of a rush now.

"The first race is in 10 days. We’ll have to make a decision and take a step forward. This season could be exciting with the new regulations, but we need to clarify this issue as soon as possible."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, warned against what he sees as creeping regulatory overreach.

"There’s a feeling in our sport that there are people who want identical cars in Formula 1, without formally defining it," he said.

"But that means we no longer need engineering ingenuity and interesting solutions, that rules can be made up and changed on the fly, complicating an already difficult situation.

"The very essence of Formula 1 is to achieve high performance, attract the best engineers and the best people, and give them freedom within the rules. At some point, this can work in your favor, at others, against you.

"But I believe that Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali sees the big picture, and his position will prevent manipulation."