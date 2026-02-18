Vettel urges patience as F1’s 2026 ’DNA’ debate grows

Sebastian Vettel has called for calm as criticism of Formula 1’s new 2026 cars intensifies - but admits the sport must not "lose sight" of its identity.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have all publicly questioned the new energy-heavy regulations, with Verstappen even likening the cars to "Formula E on steroids".

Speaking at a Red Bull event in Lucerne, Vettel told Servus TV it is too early for verdicts.

"There’s a lot of talk going on at the moment," he said. "I’m still catching a bit of it, but I think we need to be patient and not draw any conclusions yet - it’s too early."

However, the retired four-time world champion understands the drivers’ frustrations.

"From a driver’s perspective, you want the cars to be fast and aggressive. You want to be able to push and not be so busy turning buttons or getting stuck in some mode," Vettel said. "But you also have to be honest - that’s modern Formula 1."

For Vettel, the deeper issue concerns the sport’s core identity.

"The question is, what is the fundamental DNA?" he asked. "The drivers are right - it’s the pinnacle of motorsport, and I have to master it. Then there are additional factors that require you to use your head as well. The question is, at what point does that become too much?"

With F1 enjoying record popularity, Vettel warned that the spectacle must not be overwhelmed by complexity.

"You mustn’t lose sight of the sport," he said. "If it’s too complicated from the driver’s perspective, or simply not as exciting as it was at the beginning, then that’s something you convey.

"That feeling, when the cars are incredibly cool to drive, is projected outwards. But if the driver no longer conveys that feeling, because even a chef could drive the car and it’s boring, then it’s not good for the sport."

Ralf Schumacher urged restraint from leading figures.

"Formula 1 is bigger than any individual, even bigger than Bernie Ecclestone," he said on Sky Deutschland. "Perhaps we should wait for the first few races before making such harsh judgments. We need to stick together."

Former driver Marc Surer believes the FIA may ultimately need to intervene if energy recovery and battery management create farcical racing.

"The FIA can step in," he said. "Otherwise it could become embarrassing."

Pierre Gasly, meanwhile, hinted that the opening race in Melbourne is something the entire racing world cannot mis.

"I advise you to set your alarm early so you don’t miss the start," he said. "This start could go down in history. It will definitely be more difficult than before."