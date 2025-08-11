Spa hints at extra F1 races beyond new rotation deal

Spa-Francorchamps could host Formula 1 beyond its guaranteed years under the sport’s new rotation system, according to circuit chairman Melchior Wathelet.

Earlier this year, following a period of uncertainty, F1 and the iconic venue agreed a new six-year deal running to 2031, with the Belgian GP confirmed for 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 - skipping 2028 and 2030 as part of Liberty Media’s plan to make room for other venues.

But Wathelet told Dutch publication Formule 1: "Maybe there will be races in the other two years as well - I’m not ruling anything out."

The former Belgian deputy prime minister, who chairs both the grand prix organisation and the circuit, explained: "In principle, there will be another circuit on the calendar in 2028 and 2030 instead of Spa-Francorchamps.

"But still, what if this doesn’t happen or doesn’t work out? Then the Belgians would be more than happy to fill the vacancy. The contract is for a minimum of four races in those years - not the maximum."

Wathelet said Spa’s popularity is "currently enormous, greater than ever", boosted by Netflix’s Drive to Survive and the hugely successful Brad Pitt F1 movie.

"About a third of our visitors are under 34, and about a third are also women," he revealed. "There’s a great mix, and that’s exactly what we want. It helps keep the sport attractive, especially in Europe, where competition for attention is fierce."

He acknowledged, however, that Liberty Media’s negotiations were "strict" - but credited the Walloon Region’s backing for securing the six-year deal.

"They do ensure a very good image for Formula 1," he said, referring to F1’s American commercial rights holders. "The sport is currently very strong.

"Many countries want to host a race, and that’s causing the calendar to shift more and more. We now have a six-year contract with four races, which gives us perspective for the coming years, the medium term."

Wathelet said the priority for Spa was to secure the event at least until 2027. "And after that, too, like in 2029 and 2031," he said.

"So not in 2028 and 2030 - at least it’s possible we won’t have a race then. But it’s also possible we will, although I won’t put a percentage on that."