Paddock split as Horner’s future rumours swirl

The fallout from Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit continues to divide the Formula 1 paddock - and fuel speculation about his next move.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown caused a stir prior to the August break when he declared publicly that F1 is better off without the former Red Bull boss.

Dutch pundit Allard Kalff told Viaplay he did not like the McLaren CEO’s choice of words: "He’s lying on the floor, and people are still stomping on him."

Former Bridgestone engineer Kees van de Grint agreed: "I didn’t understand that statement."

Van de Grint believes Brown’s satisfaction is both personal and strategic: "I believe, by the way, that the new regulations - the new Concorde Agreement - will prohibit having two teams as owners," he said, noting Horner’s prior influence over both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

"He did his job well, smartly. Others might not like that, but that’s no excuse to say ’We’re better off without him’. You have to do your own work, look at your own team, and that’s it."

Horner, 51, had previously been linked with Ferrari and Cadillac - both now off the table - but remains rumoured to be in talks over a role with Alpine alongside Flavio Briatore, with possible involvement from Bernie Ecclestone.

Such a deal could give Horner part-ownership of a team, a long-held ambition that insiders suggest was one factor in Red Bull’s decision to part ways with him.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told the Pit Talk podcast that Brown’s dislike of Horner is no secret. "He’s never been good friends with Christian Horner, let’s be honest. And I don’t think Toto Wolff is good friends with Christian Horner either."

Wolff, however, at least offered praise for Horner’s record, describing him as one of the last "dinosaurs" among team bosses - a throwback to figures like Flavio Briatore and Eddie Jordan.

Doornbos agreed: "You also need character. I know Christian personally, and I think he’s a great guy. When you have a paddock full of Laurent Mekies, who are great guys, but not like Flavio, Eddie Jordan, and now probably Christian Horner, that makes a difference in the sport.

"It’s also important to have some truly dominant team principals."

Doornbos also believes Horner will return: "Once this sport is in your veins, you can’t say goodbye," said the Dutchman.

"And I don’t see Christian taking on a political role at the FIA - I don’t think that’s in his DNA. He’s more of a racer. He loves spending his Sundays at a Grand Prix."