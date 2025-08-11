F1 racing ’over’ but other roles possible - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has firmly closed the door on returning to Formula 1 as a driver - but is still open to other roles in the sport.

Speaking to ZDF Sportstudio alongside members of the Germany SailGP team he co-owns, the four-time world champion said: "The kids are incredibly fun at home, the tractor has to be steered. But who knows."

Asked directly about F1, Vettel replied: "No. Not as a driver - that time is over.

"But perhaps taking on one or two roles is absolutely conceivable." For now, though, the 38-year-old insists he is "really happy and has enough to do."

Vettel had been linked earlier this year with a possible non-driving return to Red Bull - potentially replacing Dr Helmut Marko. But with Christian Horner’s departure, Marko’s position appears secure and the rumour has cooled.

Vettel’s latest "who knows" remark refers to a possible part-time return to racing outside F1. Vettel tested a Porsche 963 last year amid speculation about potential Le Mans entry, but nothing concrete emerged.

"I drove a car like that once because I was interested in it," the German explained. "It was fun, but nothing more has happened so far. But I still have a bit of time."

For now, Vettel’s competitive focus is partly on the water - through his SailGP involvement - and partly at home. "I have enough on my plate," he smiled.