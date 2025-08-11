F1 racing ’over’ but other roles possible - Vettel

"Not as a driver - that time is over"

By GMM
11 August 2025 - 11:36
F1 racing 'over' but other roles possible - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has firmly closed the door on returning to Formula 1 as a driver - but is still open to other roles in the sport.

Speaking to ZDF Sportstudio alongside members of the Germany SailGP team he co-owns, the four-time world champion said: "The kids are incredibly fun at home, the tractor has to be steered. But who knows."

Asked directly about F1, Vettel replied: "No. Not as a driver - that time is over.

"But perhaps taking on one or two roles is absolutely conceivable." For now, though, the 38-year-old insists he is "really happy and has enough to do."

Vettel had been linked earlier this year with a possible non-driving return to Red Bull - potentially replacing Dr Helmut Marko. But with Christian Horner’s departure, Marko’s position appears secure and the rumour has cooled.

Vettel’s latest "who knows" remark refers to a possible part-time return to racing outside F1. Vettel tested a Porsche 963 last year amid speculation about potential Le Mans entry, but nothing concrete emerged.

"I drove a car like that once because I was interested in it," the German explained. "It was fun, but nothing more has happened so far. But I still have a bit of time."

For now, Vettel’s competitive focus is partly on the water - through his SailGP involvement - and partly at home. "I have enough on my plate," he smiled.

Spa hints at extra F1 races beyond new rotation deal Albon commits to Williams project amid strong 2025 form
Partage