Spa begins tearing down iconic control tower

Spa-Francorchamps has begun a new chapter in its long history, as demolition of the circuit’s familiar old control tower makes way for a modern replacement scheduled to open in June 2026.

The new structure - officially named the Uhoda Tower after the Belgian mobility and real-estate group partnering with the circuit - will be taller and larger than the tower that has stood trackside since 1985.

According to circuit officials, the upper floors will be used year-round for business tourism and events, while the lower levels will house a professional-grade simulation centre.

The project also forms part of Spa’s ongoing renovation programme, which in recent years has rebuilt ageing grandstands and infrastructure around Eau Rouge and the old pitlane.

Media in Belgium note a sense of nostalgia and sadness among fans and paddock regulars as the old tower, long a symbol of the Ardennes circuit, disappears. The building has not been used for race control for years, but remained a visual marker at one of motorsport’s most famous venues.

It will open ahead of next year’s Spa 24 Hours and the Belgian GP in July.