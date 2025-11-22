’Nervous’ Tsunoda has ’no regrets’ over Red Bull switch

Yuki Tsunoda admits he is anxious about his future in Formula 1 as Red Bull continues to delay its 2026 driver decision - but says he does not regret stepping into the seat that ultimately ended Sergio Perez’s career with the team.

Arriving in Las Vegas, the Japanese driver was open about the pressure he is under.

"If I say I’m not nervous, that would be a lie," he said. Red Bull has yet to confirm whether he will remain within the organisation at all next year.

Speaking separately to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Tsunoda said the uncertainty is out of his hands.

"From what I know, the decision hasn’t been made yet. I have to give it my all - that’s the only thing I can control. I’m not thinking about 2026 yet. I’m leaving that to my agent and the team.

"I’m here to race. My results will help Red Bull make a decision. I think I’m heading in the right direction if you look at the last few races."

Tsunoda’s promotion to Red Bull came after Daniel Ricciardo was benched and Perez was dropped for failing to match Max Verstappen - making 2025 the most demanding season of the 24-year-old’s career.

"This has been the toughest year of my life," he admitted. "Driving alongside one of the best drivers on the grid and being in a top team is a completely different experience.

"Before, I was a team leader, involved in the car’s development. Now, I’m in a different position - I have a lot to learn, and my teammate is fighting for the title, so I have to help the team."

But despite the strain and the career risk of a poor comparison with Verstappen, Tsunoda says he would make the same choice again.

"I have no regrets about joining Red Bull," he said. "It’s making me a better driver and a better person."