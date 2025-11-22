Schumacher family to become ’more cautious’ - manager

Michael Schumacher’s family will now tighten their inner circle even further after the shocking blackmail case involving stolen private material about the stricken seven-time world champion.

Schumacher’s long-time manager Sabine Kehm told the Wuppertal Regional Court that the incident has permanently changed the way the family operates.

"The breach of trust has led to the family keeping more distance from the people who work for them, to being more cautious," Kehm said during last week’s appeal hearing.

The case centred around an individual who attempted to extort EUR 15 million by threatening to release stolen photographs and medication lists relating to Schumacher’s condition.

A hard drive containing images and other sensitive information about the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is reportedly still missing.

Kehm called the extortion attempt "extremely disturbing", saying it has hardened the family’s approach to anyone allowed near them.

"They want to exploit the suffering like this," she said. "It’s clear the family is taking a tougher stance.

"Corinna is following this with bitterness. And of course certain media will try again - it makes you feel restricted."

The Schumachers have maintained total secrecy around Michael, now 56, since his 2013 skiing accident.