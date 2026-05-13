Denmark revives F1 dream with new $500m circuit plan

Denmark’s long-running Formula 1 ambitions may be stirring again after wealthy heirs linked to pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk unveiled plans for a massive new circuit project in Padborg.

The news revives a story stretching back years.

In 2020, we reported that plans for a Copenhagen street race had collapsed despite advanced talks with Formula 1 and FIA backing. Renowned circuit designer Hermann Tilke had even approved a proposed layout.

The original project, led by former Danish minister Helge Sander, ultimately collapsed after political support disappeared.

Now, according to Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet newspaper, a new project called ’Circuit of Denmark’ is attempting to revive the dream from a completely different direction.

The plan centres around a brand new modern racing facility, to be designed by Alex Wurz, at Padborg in southern Jutland. "If all goes well, there will be a possibility of Formula 1 in Padborg in a few years," Ekstra Bladet reported.

The project is still in the early planning stages but has already been presented to politicians. "What we are so lacking in Northern Europe is the international driving force that can attract the rest of Europe," said project director Rebecca Steela, formerly of the Danish Football Association and FC Copenhagen.

"We lack a real home ground in motorsport that can help unleash the enormous talent we have here at home."

"That’s the void we’re trying to fill."

Initially, the proposed circuit would not meet Formula 1 homologation requirements, although the long-term goal would be to eventually bring the world championship to Denmark.

Former F1 project leader Helge Sander welcomed the idea.

"I clapped my little hands when I read about it, and I hope it can become a reality," he told Ekstra Bladet.

"But I know from my own experience that it is a big project, and there is a long way to go."

Sander said he now intends to contact Formula 1 directly to assess how serious the current interest may be.

However, he also warned the project faces enormous challenges. "It’s really two different projects whether you build a completely new one or use what we call ’existing asphalt’," he explained.

"When it comes to engines - at a high or low level - there are significant requirements that not only the municipality sets, but also from the state in terms of restrictions."

"You can’t build anywhere, no matter how positive the mayor is."

Sander also warned that Padborg’s location may be problematic for Formula 1’s modern ’destination city’ strategy.

"It may not be in the best place in the world," he said. "Let’s hope it doesn’t just end with good talk."