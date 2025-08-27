Russian GP organisers sue F1 over unpaid fee

The promoters of Formula 1’s axed Russian Grand Prix have launched legal action against the sport’s commercial rights holder in the UK High Court.

According to the state-owned Tass news agency, Rosgonki - the company that organised the Sochi race - is seeking repayment of its pre-paid 2022 fee, believed to be the equivalent of around 50 million pounds.

F1 axed the Vladimir Putin-backed event in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Tass reports that while Formula 1 acknowledges the debt, the funds remain frozen under international sanctions.

Rosgonki CEO Irina Aurenius confirmed that negotiations had failed. "Formula 1 is not taking any action to repay the debt in good faith, in connection with which it was decided to seek the return of funds through the judicial and legal system of Great Britain," she told Tass.

"At this stage, we are not ready to comment on the details of the claim, including the amount."

Rosgonki also accuses Formula 1 of politicising the sport by cancelling the race, which was set to move from Sochi to a new venue in St Petersburg from 2023.