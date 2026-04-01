Verstappen ’masked’ Honda weakness as Aston crisis deepens

Max Verstappen may have unintentionally masked the true weakness of Honda’s F1 project - a factor now haunting Aston Martin in its troubled 2026 campaign.

That is the view of Ralf Schumacher, who believes the Dutchman’s exceptional driving last year flattered the manufacturer’s real performance level.

"Last year, as I’ve now gathered, Honda already wasn’t good enough anymore," Schumacher told f1-insider.com.

"That’s why Max mostly drove with the smaller wings to compensate. He had the talent for it, the others didn’t."

In other words, Schumacher suggests even the 2025 engine "appeared more powerful at first glance than it actually was" - potentially influencing Aston Martin’s decision to switch from Mercedes to Honda for the all-new regulations era.

The result so far has been disastrous, with the Silverstone-based team struggling badly for both performance and reliability.

Schumacher also questioned the decision-making process behind the Honda deal, taking a swipe at team owner Lawrence Stroll.

"It’s a bit disappointing that they didn’t check who was actually building this engine before signing the contract," he said.

"You could argue that if someone from the fashion industry is running a Formula 1 team, they’re not going to know everything."

Beyond the engine, Schumacher pointed to a broader structural issue.

"In Formula 1, consistency is of course crucial," he said.

"The problem, Aston Martin lacks precisely this consistency. Constantly changing personnel, many big names, but no stable foundation.

"That’s kryptonite for success in Formula 1."

On track, the situation reflects that instability. Fernando Alonso finally reached the finish in Suzuka, but the team remained the slowest in the field, while Lance Stroll retired again - this time with a water pressure issue.

"Fernando and I are currently running our own little Aston Martin championship," Stroll joked afterwards.