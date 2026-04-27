Horner fuels MotoGP talk amid Liberty ’synergy’ push

Christian Horner has fuelled speculation about a future in MotoGP after appearing in the Jerez paddock - but insists he is "in no hurry" to make his next move.

The former Red Bull boss was a high-profile guest of MotoGP and Liberty Media, which now controls the commercial rights to both championships.

"I’m here as a guest of MotoGP and Liberty Media," he confirmed.

"I think it’s a really interesting time for MotoGP. It’s also going through a period of change under new ownership. That’s why I wanted to come here and see for myself."

Horner also underlined the potential crossover with Formula 1.

"I believe this sport has so much to offer. Hopefully, the people at Liberty Media can leverage their experience in Formula 1. I know Stefano Domenicali is very committed - I’m here with him today. There will certainly be some synergy effects."

When asked directly about the possibility of buying into a MotoGP team, Horner did not rule it out.

"I’ve just come to learn a little bit more while I’ve got some time, just to explore other forms of motorsport," he said.

"I’m liking what I see but there’s always going to be speculation."

Also asked about the Alpine opportunity, he added: "There are always rumours circulating. For now, I’m still taking a break and I’m in no hurry. We’ll see what happens in the end. For the moment, I’m still enjoying watching other sports."

Horner was also seen in conversation with Koji Watanabe, adding to speculation about a possible Honda-backed MotoGP project.

The Briton praised the championship itself.

"They’re great races, it’s a great show. The riders are incredible, the motorcycles are incredible. Only when you see it live do you appreciate how insane these machines are."

His appearance comes amid wider crossover between Formula 1 and MotoGP personnel, with figures such as Gunther Steiner and Massimo Rivola now established in the series, and Pierre Gasly buying into a team.