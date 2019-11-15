Brazilian GP || November 17 || 14h10 (Local time)

Sainz wants Pirelli to scrap 2020 tyres

"I did not like what I tried for 2020"

Search

By GMM

15 November 2019 - 10:16
Sainz wants Pirelli to scrap 2020 (...)

Carlos Sainz thinks Pirelli should scrap its planned new tyres for 2020.

The drivers got their first taste of the 2020 tyres in practice in Austin, but the new specification - designed to minimise overheating - was almost universally unpopular.

"The tyres for this season were I think a step forward. The behaviour is better than last year," McLaren driver Sainz said in Brazil.

"But I did not like what I tried for 2020. I am a driver and I have the right to criticise something that I do not like."

Sainz also got an early taste of Pirelli’s new 18 inch tyres for 2021 at a test last week at Paul Ricard.

"I can’t comment about that as it was a confidential test, but the test went relatively well," said the Spaniard.

"But for next year, I would propose that we use the tyres that we have now."

keyboard_arrow_left

Leclerc denies using 2020 engine in Brazil

Fittipaldi ’close’ to signing new Haas F1 deal

keyboard_arrow_right

Pirelli

More on Pirelli

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less