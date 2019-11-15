Leclerc denies using 2020 engine in Brazil

Charles Leclerc has denied that his new engine in Brazil is to test developments for 2020.

Ferrari’s 2019 engine is the hottest topic in the Interlagos paddock, after the FIA issued a second technical directive just one race after Max Verstappen accused the Maranello team of being caught "cheating".

"I will get an engine of the same specification that I used before the problems in Austin," Leclerc said, referring to his practice failure in the US.

After that failure, Leclerc had to revert to an earlier specification with a lot of engine life that Ferrari says compromised his performance.

"There is nothing new in it but it should help in qualifying and the race. The pace will be similar, but I will get some advantage," he added.