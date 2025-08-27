Ganassi, Palou dismiss Red Bull F1 rumours

Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi have both firmly denied reports linking the four-time Indycar champion to a Red Bull Formula 1 seat.

The 28-year-old Spaniard, who secured titles in 2021, 2023, 2024 and again this season with dominant consistency at Chip Ganassi Racing, was suddenly thrust into the F1 rumour mill this week. Indy Star claimed "sources with direct knowledge of the talks" pointed to Red Bull interest for 2026.

Ganassi, however, said the story was baseless. "I read it, of course," he told reporters.

"But no one has called us. I called Alex and he hasn’t spoken to anyone either, not even his manager," the team owner added.

"None of us know anything, so I think it’s a clickbait story. Of course I don’t want to lose him, who would? He already had the opportunity to leave, but he stayed."

Still, Ganassi acknowledged why rivals would be interested. "I’ll put it this way - if you have the driver everyone wants, you have something very valuable. Is Formula 1 a threat? I think we are the threat. We work to give our drivers the best for them, and I think it’s working with Alex."

Asked if Palou might chase F1’s prestige, Ganassi added: "I don’t know, but I wish it were that way. Alex is more like a brother to me than anything else. There are two or three coveted seats, but other than that ... I wouldn’t like to see him leave to be a second driver somewhere else.

"I wouldn’t stop him, and he may feel the attraction, but I don’t see him exchanging the possibility of winning the greatest race in the world (the Indy 500) for others that aren’t."

Even so, Ganassi did not entirely shut the door. "There are no other expectations other than Alex being here," he insisted.

Meanwhile, German outlet f1-insider.com - often well-connected to Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko - also rubbished the story, reporting: "Red Bull has no interest in the Spaniard, and the rumours are said to be coming from Daniele Audetto."

Audetto, a former Ferrari manager, is currently a senior advisor to Palou.

Palou himself echoed the denials on Tuesday. "There was nothing, nothing at all," he told the Associated Press. "We didn’t hear anything from anyone.

"The only thing I heard was that it was the manager of another Indycar driver who wanted my wheel who started this."