Rumours raging about F1 bosses Horner, Oakes

As the Formula 1 world prepares for a rare weekend off, rumours about Oliver Oakes and Christian Horner are swirling.

When Oakes suddenly resigned as Alpine team boss this week, speculation immediately began that he could have been headhunted to replace Horner at Red Bull.

Curiously, the story is even being run at Osterreich - a newspaper that is close to Red Bull’s F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko, who were at the centre of the leadership turmoil of 2024.

"An absolute bombshell is looming in Formula 1," the report proclaimed. "Red Bull could part ways with team boss Christian Horner after the race in Imola."

Italy’s major Corriere della Sera daily is reporting similarly, saying of Oakes: "Rumours say he could be Christian Horner’s heir at Red Bull, should Max Verstappen’s team boss fall out during this season or after."

However, another strong theory as to why Oakes suddenly quit Alpine has emerged at the exact same time - that he has fled to Dubai.

With his brother William, they were the lead figures at the Formula 2 team Hitech, with recent historical ties to Dmitry and Nikita Mazepin.

The Telegraph (UK) and AP news agency (USA) claim British police have charged William Oakes with transferring criminal property. Reportedly, William was found near Silverstone "in possession of a large amount of cash".

William Oakes is currently in custody. Hitech is yet to respond to a request for comment.

A day after Oakes resigned, rumours abounded that he had fallen out with Alpine advisor - and now acting team boss - Flavio Briatore over the replacement of Jack Doohan by Franco Colapinto.

As recently as Wednesday, German journalist Ralf Bach told Auto Bild: "Oakes wanted to give Doohan more time and wasn’t a fan of Colapinto. He took on Briatore - and lost.

"Before the Italian threw him out, he decided to pull the plug and quit."

Both Oakes and Briatore denied it in official statements.

"Me and Oli have a very good relationship," Briatore insisted, "and had long-term ambitions to drive this team forward together."

Oakes, meanwhile, explained: "It is a personal decision for me to step down. Flavio has been like a father to me - nothing but supportive since I took the role, as well as giving me the opportunity."