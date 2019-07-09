23 July 2019
Ricciardo sued by former manager
"The claim has no basis"
Search
Daniel Ricciardo is being sued by his former advisor, according to a media report published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The report said the Australian will head to court in London for a EUR 11 million lawsuit brought by Glenn Beavis.
La Gazzetta dello Sport said Beavis claims Ricciardo owes him the money in the form of a commission after the driver’s big-money deal to move from Red Bull to Renault for 2019 and beyond.
"The driver’s lawyer, Jeremy Courtenay-Stamp, stated that the claim has no basis and that the defence will have ample opportunity to prove it," the Italian sports newspaper reported.
Renault F1
22 July 2019
add_circle Ricciardo says he is not worse off at Renault
14 July 2019
add_circle Renault back on track after failed upgrade
11 July 2019
add_circle Ricciardo not ready to sign new Renault deal
9 July 2019
add_circle Great-Britain - GP preview - Renault F1
More on Renault F1
Formula 1 news
23 July 2019
add_circle Germany 2019 - GP preview - Ferrari
23 July 2019
add_circle Germany 2019 - GP preview - McLaren
23 July 2019
add_circle DTM champ could get F1 test bonus
23 July 2019
add_circle Teams must agree on tyre design for 2020 - Isola
23 July 2019