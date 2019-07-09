German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

Ricciardo sued by former manager

"The claim has no basis"

By GMM

23 July 2019 - 10:38
Ricciardo sued by former manager

Daniel Ricciardo is being sued by his former advisor, according to a media report published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report said the Australian will head to court in London for a EUR 11 million lawsuit brought by Glenn Beavis.

La Gazzetta dello Sport said Beavis claims Ricciardo owes him the money in the form of a commission after the driver’s big-money deal to move from Red Bull to Renault for 2019 and beyond.

"The driver’s lawyer, Jeremy Courtenay-Stamp, stated that the claim has no basis and that the defence will have ample opportunity to prove it," the Italian sports newspaper reported.

