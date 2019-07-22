Binotto has ’no doubt’ about Vettel future

Ferrari’s team boss says Sebastian Vettel is not leaving the Maranello team.

After the German’s latest significant mistake when he hit Max Verstappen at Silverstone, many in the partisan Italian media indicated they had lost faith in Vettel.

It comes amid rampant rumours about the 32-year-old potentially quitting Formula 1 or returning to Red Bull.

Indeed, Vettel has been seen with his old bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko at recent races.

"If we meet for a chat, that’s far from an indication that we will work together again soon," Red Bull boss Horner insisted, according to Speed Week.

"To my knowledge, Sebastian is under contract for 2020. There are no negotiations," he added.

Horner continued that Red Bull is more than happy with Max Verstappen, while Pierre Gasly is steadily improving.

"No, I don’t think anything will change in the top teams in 2020," he said.

Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto agrees with that.

"I think Vettel is happy to be with us," he is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"Of course, he would be happier if he returned to winning races and if he had a stronger car, but I see in him a great desire to keep racing and to win again.

"His dream is to do that with Ferrari and I have no doubt about his intentions and his commitment," Binotto added.