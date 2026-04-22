Report cites ’F1 driver’ in Milan escort probe

An unnamed Formula 1 driver has been referenced in a criminal investigation into an alleged escort network operating in Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, prosecutors uncovered wiretapped conversations in which one suspect said: "I have a friend, a Formula 1 driver, who’s coming to Milan this evening and wants a girl."

The exchange, cited in court documents, allegedly took place on February 18, 2026 - coinciding with pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Italian outlet Il Fatto Quotidiano reported further detail from the same conversation, with the suspect asking: "Can you find him a suitable one?" before being told: "I’ll send him a Brazilian."

The investigation centres on an events company accused of organising nightlife packages for wealthy clients, including athletes and Serie A footballers.

"The investigation has enabled the acquisition of a considerable amount of evidence against the suspects," the Milan prosecutor’s office said, alleging they acted "in concert with other members of the organisation, including escorts and public relations workers."

"At least fifty" high-profile clients are said to be involved, although names have been redacted in official documents.

Four people have been arrested on charges including aiding and abetting prostitution and money laundering, with the probe led by Milan prosecutors and financial police.