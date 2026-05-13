F1 CEO hits back at ’purists’ amid 2026 rules backlash

Stefano Domenicali has hit back at growing criticism of Formula 1’s controversial new-era regulations, accusing "purists" and struggling teams of exaggerating the problems.

Speaking to Radio 24, the Formula One Group CEO said the backlash did not surprise him.

"I can now call myself a veteran of this sport, having been involved since the 1990s," Domenicali said.

"I’ve seen this type of commentary all the time, so I wasn’t surprised that at the start, especially those at the back of the grid - and we must emphasise this - made sure to highlight the limitations of a regulation that had been perfectly known to everyone for a couple of years."

The 2026 regulations, centred around 50-50 hybrid power delivery and heavy energy management, have been criticised repeatedly by drivers and teams since pre-season testing - leading to immediate tweaks in 2026 and more coming next year.

But Domenicali defended the direction Formula 1 took.

"As always, when there are regulatory changes, there are reasons," he said.

"One may like it or not, but I repeat, there are reasons that led to the need for a power unit of this type, because otherwise we would not have manufacturers participating in the Formula 1 World Championship today."

However, the Italian admitted that F1 can now afford to back-pedal for the next big regulatory cycle - with multiple figures already calling for a return to loud and simple V8 power.

"Already in the next cycle, given that the feasibility of the manufacturer’s input in Formula 1 has changed, the power unit will certainly return to a more traditional situation, where the cars will be lighter and where there will be sustainable fuel," said Domenicali.

Domenicali also insisted the negative narrative surrounding the racing itself is already fading.

"After the first three GPs, including the last one in Miami, these highly technical details for purists have already disappeared," he said.

"We’ve taken measures for next year to minimise comments from so-called purists, as is only right, of course."

He made clear F1 must now take into consideration the opinions of a new audience of non-purists.

"Today, millions and millions of people around the world are following us, increasingly younger, increasingly attracted to a Formula 1 that must keep the challenge of great drivers and great cars at its core, but which has evolved over time."

"Because, after all, the so-called lift-and-coast, so much discussed in the early GPs, existed in the 1980s, so let’s not forget it."

Italian journalist Leo Turrini also discussed the issue directly with Domenicali on his blog, with the F1 CEO dismissing suggestions the rules were somehow politically manipulated.

"Obviously, I didn’t write these regulations, Liberty Media didn’t impose them," he said.

"It was agreed upon between the international federation and the manufacturers, a few years ago now."

"It’s childish to pass it all off as the result of a gigantic conspiracy. Whose conspiracy? For what?"

Finally, he pointed to Formula 1’s booming popularity as evidence the sport remains healthy despite the criticism.

"Nowadays, Formula One has never been so popular," Domenicali said.

"It has never had such a large following among young people and among women."

"It certainly doesn’t depend on the new technical regulations, because this trend had already consolidated with the old rules, when Verstappen’s Red Bull dominated."