Red Bull planning for life after Verstappen

When it comes to drivers, the glass is either half full or half empty for Red Bull’s top Formula 1 team.

On the one hand, Dr Helmut Marko calls Max Verstappen the "perfect driver". But that means the Dutchman can wiggle out of his long contract if he really wants.

"Red Bull isn’t stupid," 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sky Deutschland. "They pay Max a fortune and signed him for several years. I don’t think he can just walk away.

"But you can’t force someone to stay either," the German admitted. "If he wants to go, you have to accept that at some point."

If Verstappen were to switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin, that would leave Red Bull Racing with only Yuki Tsunoda - and possibly George Russell.

"It’s obvious how big Max’s contribution is," team boss Christian Horner told De Telegraaf. "And I know that one day we will have to do without him. Hopefully that will take a few years.

"But his performances are incredible and with that he lifts the entire team to a higher level."

Horner insists he is not at all worried that Verstappen’s departure is imminent.

"No. He has always been loyal to the team and to Red Bull in general. He came here as a teenager and is now a 27-year-old father and four-time world champion. You always know where you stand with Max.

"I still think he feels very good here," Horner added.

Nonetheless, Red Bull is clearly planning ahead, acutely aware that Tsunoda is not ready to become the number 1. "He drove one of his best qualifying sessions," said Marko in Montreal, "and now he gets that ten-place grid penalty."

Verstappen revealed that he is trying to help the Japanese get up to speed.

"It’s difficult to explain why there is this gap," said the Dutchman. "You try to help with advice, for example about what I do with the car, about warming up the tyres, but in the end he has to do it for himself of course."

On the other hand, the compliments about Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar are never-ending.

"Isack surprises more and more," Marko said. "He performs consistently and is always in Q3. It’s amazing that he achieves this time and time again."

Red Bull is also giving itself another option in the form of Arvid Lindblad, who has now secured a super license despite still being just 17.

Sky Deutschland asked Marko if that means the British-Swedish driver can now appear in official practice sessions. "He is now allowed to drive in grands prix as well," he answered.

Marko, however, played down the idea that Lindblad could step in for Verstappen if the Dutchman has to serve a race ban. "Lindblad is only 17," the Austrian noted.

"He has been very fast in all racing classes. He is also mentally very strong and he is incredibly eager to learn."

Explaining the strategy, Marko continued: "We only had one reserve driver in Ayumu Iwasa, and he also has commitments in Super Formula.

"So it was important for us to have someone else. Lindblad has all the characteristics to become a really great driver."

Yet another wildcard option for Red Bull is 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg, who Marko admits he admires.

"You really have to admit that he performed well after his unexpected comeback," he said. "Maybe it was good that he didn’t get the seat next to Max so that he could relax a bit more," Marko smiled.

As for whether Red Bull might try to sign the German again, Marko answered: "He has a long-term contract with Audi. That’s something I wouldn’t give up."