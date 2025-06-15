Vasseur knows he will not lead Ferrari ’for life’

Frederic Vasseur has continued his tirade against what he insists are trouble-making Formula 1 journalists.

While he admits his three-year contract is expiring, the 57-year-old touched down in Montreal this week amid a firestorm of speculation about his future as Ferrari team boss.

Vasseur had already slammed the matching reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera, while Corriere dello Sport claims Lewis Hamilton was furious in Barcelona when setup changes were made to his car without his knowledge.

"The only possible explanation is that they are either journalists who want to make a name for themselves or they are trying to disrupt the team. Or maybe both," he told Canal Plus on Saturday.

"Maybe it’s the only way for the media to exist, with these clicks. But it really damages the team. From the start of the weekend, it’s all about this."

Vasseur says he is so angry because the rumours are not all about him.

"When you throw names out there, when you invent recruitments that never existed, when you say that Charles (Leclerc) is going to join Mercedes next year..." he said.

"In any case, if they want to be supporters or at least close to the team, it’s a failure. We have to ask ourselves the right questions if Ferrari hasn’t won for years.

"We’ve changed the team principal, we’ve changed drivers, we’ve changed just about everything. Except one thing."

Vasseur did not say what that ’one thing’ is, but he may be referring to himself.

"My position is fragile by definition," said the Frenchman, who was appointed team boss in 2023. "It’s like a football coach.

"We know that when you do this job, whether at Ferrari or elsewhere, you are exposed. I think there are, on average, three team managers who change per season. I didn’t come to Ferrari thinking I would stay for life.

"I try to develop the team, to make it progress, to build something. But we’re not going to win a championship this way. Certainly not with these kinds of journalists around us."