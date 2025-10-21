Red Bull fined for ’tape-gate’ scuffle with McLaren

Red Bull’s celebrations after Max Verstappen’s dominant United States GP win were briefly put on hold when the FIA summoned the team over an unusual grid-lane incident that later earned a 50,000 euros fine - half of it suspended.

The stewards’ report, released late on Sunday, said a Red Bull team member "re-entered the gate well area in proximity of the second grid position after the formation lap had commenced," ignoring marshals’ instructions as the pitlane gate was being closed.

While the official document didn’t name the mechanic or explain why he returned to the grid, multiple outlets - including Sky Italia and L’Equipe - began reporting that the team member was attempting to peel off orange marker tape placed by McLaren to guide Lando Norris into his starting box.

"Nothing prohibits it - for the moment - in the regulations," wrote L’Equipe, "even if it seems McLaren has reinforced its measures to protect this mark, which would tend to prove that the manoeuvre has already been attempted before.

"It was not the gesture itself that was punished, but the act of re-entering the track once it was forbidden."

The FIA ruled the action "an unsafe act" but limited the penalty to a fine of 50,000 euros, with 25,000 suspended to prevent recurrence. No sporting sanctions were applied.

Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported that Red Bull has "already removed such markings from competitors several times in the past," prompting McLaren to switch to stronger adhesive tape - a detail that triggered a wave of social media accusations of unsporting behaviour.

In Austin, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies called the matter "a misunderstanding" and insisted the team had not knowingly breached any instructions.

"We went to see the video with the FIA," Mekies said. "It’s something we can do better in the future, but on our side we do not feel we ignored any instructions. We didn’t get any specific warning at the time.

"It’s a very small thing, but nonetheless something we’ll address."

Auto Motor und Sport reported that the stewards’ hearing briefly delayed Red Bull’s post-race celebrations, though Mekies appeared relaxed. "We reviewed the incident together with the FIA, and we must ensure that we do better in the future," he said.

Neither McLaren nor Red Bull has issued an official statement, but British reports claim that McLaren had complained to the FIA.