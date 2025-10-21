Stella resists ’number 1’ talk as pressure mounts

Even as Max Verstappen’s title surge tightens the championship battle, McLaren remains adamant that no ’number 1’ driver will be declared between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Red Bull’s Laurent Mekies said after Austin that McLaren’s deliberations over the matter is "exactly what they should be doing."

"To be completely honest, I’m not thinking about it at all," said the Frenchman. "This is what McLaren should be doing. I don’t have an opinion on it - it’s their business."

Verstappen’s dominant weekend in Texas cut Piastri’s lead to just 40 points, with Norris also closing in. Yet Piastri himself dismissed the idea of prioritising one driver over the other.

"I don’t think so," said the Australian. "We’re still so incredibly tight, and we’ve both said we want an opportunity to try and fight for the championship because we deserve it.

"It’s far too close to start picking one over the other."

Team principal Andrea Stella agreed, saying McLaren will only intervene if the mathematics demand it.

"If it comes to making a decision, it will be based solely on mathematics," Stella confirmed. "I can at least remember the years 2007 and 2010, when you go to the last race and the third-place finisher actually wins the championship.

"We won’t close the door unless that happens due to mathematics."

Verstappen’s recent run - 23 points gained on Piastri in Austin alone - has amplified the pressure on McLaren, with Dr Helmut Marko hinting that Red Bull has "another car update up its sleeve."

But Stella insists the team must stay composed.

"First of all, I have to stay calm myself," he said. "What we are currently experiencing - a tough battle for wins and the Drivers’ Championship - is exactly what Formula 1 is about.

"It was unusual that we achieved P1 and P2 so easily in Barcelona, Bahrain, and a few other places. Now it’s about getting used to this kind of pressure and experiencing it with maximum intensity but minimal stress."

He continued: "We don’t want to lose the joy of what we do. It’s a privilege to be in this position - one that comes from the good work of the team and both drivers. What we’ll do going forward is simple: keep doing a good job, and the results will follow."

Despite Verstappen’s charge, Stella pushed back on claims that McLaren is losing control of the fight. "The fact that we still have five races and two sprints could also mean we can extend the gap to Verstappen," he said. "We see the next races as an opportunity to build that gap."