GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10
EN FR

Red Bull denies deliberate Mercedes launch clash

"Our car was finished two days later than planned"

Search

By GMM

8 February 2019 - 09:42

Red Bull has denied it timed its car launch to deliberately clash with reigning world champions Mercedes.

There is no love lost between the top teams, with Dr Helmut Marko last year describing fellow Austrian Toto Wolff as "persona non grata".

Mercedes had already scheduled a ’rollout’ test for its 2019 car for next Wednesday (13 February) at Silverstone, before Red Bull suddenly followed suit.

Marko, the top Red Bull official, denied it was a deliberate ploy.

"That was just because our car was finished two days later than planned," he told Auto Bild. "We will be driving on different parts of the track, so it should not be a problem."

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari to be darker red in 2019

Haas sponsor slams F1 conspiracy theorists

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less