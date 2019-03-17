8 February 2019
Red Bull denies deliberate Mercedes launch clash
"Our car was finished two days later than planned"
Search
Red Bull has denied it timed its car launch to deliberately clash with reigning world champions Mercedes.
There is no love lost between the top teams, with Dr Helmut Marko last year describing fellow Austrian Toto Wolff as "persona non grata".
Mercedes had already scheduled a ’rollout’ test for its 2019 car for next Wednesday (13 February) at Silverstone, before Red Bull suddenly followed suit.
Marko, the top Red Bull official, denied it was a deliberate ploy.
"That was just because our car was finished two days later than planned," he told Auto Bild. "We will be driving on different parts of the track, so it should not be a problem."
Mercedes
6 February 2019
add_circle Hamilton can afford to take skydiving risks - Verstappen
4 February 2019
add_circle Bottas could be back to normal in 2019 - Montoya
4 February 2019
add_circle Lauda will miss winter tests and Australia - Marko
1 February 2019
add_circle Mercedes, Ferrari have different ’attitudes’ - Wolff
More on Mercedes
Red Bull
8 February 2019
add_circle Red Bull denies deliberate Mercedes launch clash
7 February 2019
add_circle Gasly in ’best situation’ next to Verstappen
7 February 2019
add_circle Honda ’having a strong winter’ - Horner
6 February 2019
add_circle Hamilton can afford to take skydiving risks - Verstappen
5 February 2019
add_circle Red Bull ’needed’ Honda switch - Webber
More on Red Bull
Formula 1 news
8 February 2019
add_circle F1 ’has gotten used to me’ - Perez
8 February 2019
add_circle Australia investigating ’Mission Winnow’ branding
8 February 2019
add_circle Liberty will struggle to sell F1 - Yermilin
8 February 2019
add_circle Zandvoort says Assen not Dutch GP alternative
8 February 2019