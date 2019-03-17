Ferrari to be darker red in 2019

Ferrari’s livery may be darker and with a matte appearance in 2019.

That is the latest rumour to emerge in the days before the famous Italian team’s February 15 launch next Friday.

The Italian publication Automoto claims Ferrari’s red colour for 2019 will be darker than usual, in line with the similarly ’Mission Winnow’-branded Ducati bikes for MotoGP this year.

Charles Leclerc had his seat fitting on Thursday. Ferrari also announced that the launch of the 2019 car will be streamed live from Maranello next Friday.