Antonelli lawsuit ’about respect and principles’

The lawyer representing Kimi Antonelli’s former manager says the lawsuit against the championship leader is not merely about money, but recognition for years spent developing his career.

Giovanni Minardi, the son of former Formula 1 team owner Gian Carlo Minardi, filed the civil action in Bologna after Antonelli and his family terminated their management agreement before his Formula 1 debut.

The case concerns alleged unpaid remuneration and compensation for the unilateral termination of the contract.

"Giovanni Minardi suffered enormously over what happened and turned to ordinary justice because it was the only option left," lawyer Mattia Grassani told Adnkronos.

"So many years of work, sacrifice and investment in the young driver deserved far greater recognition."

Grassani said the dispute has already involved several hearings during almost a year before the court.

"It pits Giovanni Minardi and Kimi Antonelli against the parents, alleging breach of the management contract awarded to the minor Kimi and his parents several years ago."

"When the driver moved to Mercedes, the Antonelli team deemed the conditions no longer met to continue. This is where the dispute arose."

The lawyer confirmed that attempts were made to reach an out-of-court settlement, but Minardi rejected the proposed terms because they were "unacceptable".

"Unfortunately, no compromise was reached," said Grassani.

"It’s not just a financial issue, but also, and above all, one of respect and principles."

Grassani said Minardi had supported Antonelli before he became one of motorsport’s most highly rated young drivers.

"Giovanni Minardi believed in a then-unknown driver, supported him from the age of eight and was the one who fostered the career he is now pursuing, introducing him first to Ferrari and then to Mercedes."

He described legal action as "a forced choice" after other avenues failed.