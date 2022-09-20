Official: F1 to feature 24 events in 2023 for the first time in history
WMSC members approve 2023 calendar dates by e-vote
Search
The 2023 calendar for the FIA Formula One World Championship has been approved by e-vote by Members of the World Motor Sport Council.
The Formula 1 calendar features 24 events, with the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the penultimate round of the campaign. It will be the third event in the United States joining races in Miami and Austin.
The Bahrain Grand Prix will open the 2023 World Championship on March 5, while the Monaco Grand Prix, on May 28, is retained on the schedule. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take its usual place at the season finale on November 26. The Qatar Grand Prix, on October 8, returns after a one-year absence.
The 2023 F1 calendar will avoid a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the WMSC Members’ efforts to optimise all world championship race calendars.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”
|Date
|Country
|Track
|3-5 March
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|17-19 March
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|31 March-2 April
|Australia
|Melbourne
|14-16 April
|China
|Shanghai
|28-30 April
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|5-7 May
|USA
|Miami
|19-21 May
|Italy
|Imola
|26-28 May
|Monaco
|Monaco
|2-4 June
|Spain
|Barcelona
|16-18 June
|Canada
|Montréal
|30 June-2 July
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|7-9 July
|Great-Britain
|Silverstone
|21-23 July
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|28-30 July
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|25-27 August
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|1-3 September
|Italy
|Monza
|15-17 September
|Singapore
|Marina Bay
|22-24 September
|Japan
|Suzuka
|6-8 October
|Losail
|Qatar
|20-22 October
|USA
|Circuit of The Americas
|27-29 October
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|3-5 November
|Brazil
|Interlagos
|16-18 November
|USA
|Las Vegas
|24-26 November
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
FIA
Herta won’t fight FIA’s super license decision
Teams to blame for Monza safety car fizzer
F1 should ’bring Masi back’ after Monza fizzer
FIA will not bend rules for Colton Herta
More on FIA
Circuits
Official: F1 to feature 24 events in 2023 for the first time in history
Italians slam Vettel for ’flyover’ controversy
F1, Tifosi, up in arms over Monza GP anti-climax
Monza must upgrade circuit to keep F1 race
Leaked F1 calendar shows 24 rounds for 2023
More on Circuits
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Official: F1 to feature 24 events in 2023 for the first time in history
Bigger race weekend shakeup now looming - F1 CEO
’Silly season’ reaches fever pitch at Monza
F1 had to go down ’sustainable’ road - Domenicali
Monza must upgrade circuit to keep F1 race
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media