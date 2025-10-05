Final Dutch GP at Zandvoort already sold out

Next year’s Dutch GP at Zandvoort - the last on Formula 1’s calendar for now - is already a sell-out.

Organisers confirmed that all weekend passes for the August 21-23, 2026 event have been snapped up, with only a handful of hospitality options remaining.

Circuit boss Robert van Overdijk described the demand as "overwhelming". "It will be an unforgettable, final edition of a unique event in Dutch sporting history," he told De Telegraaf.

"Especially with a sprint race, all-new cars, and Cadillac, an eleventh team on the grid."

The 2026 Dutch GP will feature the sprint format. Separate tickets for Friday’s practice action will go on sale later.