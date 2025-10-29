No U-turn as FOM sticks with racing-first coverage

Formula 1’s television coverage has undergone a noticeable shift in recent races - with the Mexico GP confirming that FOM has dramatically reduced its once-controversial focus on celebrity guests and drivers’ partners.

Following fierce criticism after Singapore - led by Carlos Sainz, who blasted the number of "girlfriend" shots shown during live races - F1’s TV directors appear to have quietly changed course.

At both Austin and Mexico, cameras avoided the usual celebrity and garage close-ups, focusing instead on on-track action. German publication Auto Motor und Sport noted that "drivers’ wives were no longer shown at all" during the Mexican GP, describing it as a clear sign that Formula 1 had responded to earlier criticism.

"Anyone hoping to see WAGs or Hollywood stars during the race was disappointed," wrote journalist Tobias Gruner. "The broadcast focused entirely on the racing.

"The TV team captured all the drama of Verstappen’s charge through the field and showed more of the midfield action that fans had missed earlier this season."

The magazine said the production team appeared to have "learned from the backlash" that followed the Singapore race, when fans complained about missed overtakes and unnecessary celebrity cutaways.

But not everyone was impressed. Former F1 driver Christijan Albers told De Telegraaf that the new direction still missed the mark - this time for failing to follow key race moments.

"That was so bad - truly awful," he said. "It was very difficult to follow what was going on.

"After five laps, they were still showing replays of the start, but missed the moment when Verstappen and Hamilton went side by side into Turn 1. I’ve never seen anything like it."

Albers’ critique echoed broader frustration over FOM’s timing of replays in Mexico, with the near-miss involving Liam Lawson and marshals shown only on Sky’s onboard feed rather than the main world feed.