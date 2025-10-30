Austria builds for F1 future, Germany clings to the past

While Austria continues to invest heavily in Formula 1’s future, its neighbour Germany remains without a grand prix - and with little sign of one returning.

Once a powerhouse of F1 drivers, teams, and manufacturers, Germany now hosts only the currently-visiting F1 Exhibition in Oberhausen. Auto Motor und Sport sent former F1 racer and longtime TV pundit Christian Danner to visit - and he sounded nostalgic.

"It’s so valuable because it’s totally authentic and real. There are real cars, real exhibits, real technical drawings. It’s outstanding," said Danner.

His personal highlight? "My Arrows, which I drove in 1986. And which I drove up the hill at Goodwood this year. It had so much power that you could barely keep up with the gear changes. It wasn’t that easy to drive, but it was awesome."

Even an expert can still learn something new, he admitted. "There are a few special things where I thought ’It’s nice to finally see this in such detail’. Like the assembly of chassis elements or the explanation of a wind tunnel model. I know what it looks like, but when it’s hanging there in individual pieces, I take a closer look. That’s cool, even for an expert."

But Danner warned that a German GP revival remains unlikely.

"You can always hope, but I would analyse it quite soberly - as long as the German government doesn’t intervene to help, it won’t happen," said the RTL TV analyst.

"The cost of a Grand Prix is 60 to 70 million euros. You can’t cover that with ticket sales or sponsors. You simply need the government to help."

Across the border, however, Austria’s Spielberg circuit is expanding rapidly to accommodate Formula 1’s next era. According to Osterreich newspaper, the Red Bull-owned venue will undergo a 13 million euro pitlane and paddock rebuild before hosting its 2026 Grand Prix.

The works will enlarge the pit complex to fit the incoming eleventh team, requiring demolition and relocation of the medical centre. A further 12 million expansion is planned for the northern section near the Schonberghof, where a new sky bar is being built.

Construction is already underway and must be completed by late May 2026 - barely a month before Formula 1 returns to the Styrian hills.