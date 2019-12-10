Official : 2019 Pirelli to be used next year in F1

The 2020 compounds already abandoned

By Emmanuel Touzot

10 December 2019 - 12:59
Official : 2019 Pirelli to be used (...)

After having tested and analysed new specification tyres for 2020, a vote for the specification of the tyres for the 2020 Season was carried out according to Article 12.6.1 of the technical regulations. The vote resulted in a unanimous decision to keep the 2019 specification tyres for the 2020 season by the Formula 1 teams.

The FIA would like to thank both Pirelli and all the teams for their work and collaboration to improve the tyres for the 2020 season and beyond. In any case, the lessons leant will be invaluable for the further improvement of the tyres in the future.

