F1 vows to ’monitor’ Russian sports ban

Formula 1 has vowed to "closely monitor" Russia’s new four-year ban from all sporting events.

At present, it is not clear if the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ban includes the annual Russian GP or Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.

But Sochi organisers say the Formula 1 race will not be affected.

"The contract was signed in 2010, long before the events investigated by WADA, and runs until 2025," promoters Rosgonki said.

And the Russian Automobile Federation said it has always fulfilled WADA requirements "impeccably" in order to ensure "pure and doping-free sport".

"The FIA is not an organiser of major sporting events as defined by the world anti-doping code," the Russian federation said, adding that relocating the Russian GP is also "not legally or practically possible".

The statement also said WADA will allow Russian drivers "not involved in anti-doping code violations" to continue to race.

Finally, Formula 1 told Russia’s Championat: "Given RUSADA’s (Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s) right to challenge the decision, Formula 1, in collaboration with the FIA, will closely monitor developments."