Ocon ’afraid’ of Mazepin incidents

"I act 200 percent more attentively with him"

By GMM

12 May 2021 - 13:10
Esteban Ocon has admitted he is "afraid" of Nikita Mazepin when he comes across the Russian rookie on the Formula 1 circuit.

Mazepin, 22, has had a tumultuous start to his F1 career both on and off the circuit, but he claims he is learning a lot.

"As a rookie driver, you don’t actually learn much in your first six months as a rookie driver. There’s just too much to take in," said former F1 engineer Toni Cuquerella, who now works for the broadcaster DAZN.

According to Alpine driver Ocon, however, he is learning a lot about Mazepin.

"Am I afraid of him? Yes, yes, when we cross paths on the track, I act 200 percent more attentively with him than with any other driver," said the Frenchman.

