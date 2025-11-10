Norris: I’ve just learned to deal with those things better

Lando Norris left Brazil with a commanding 24-point lead over teammate Oscar Piastri, but his new dominance has done little to quiet the noise around alleged favouritism inside McLaren - or the boos that continue to greet him on the podium.

"Just ignore everyone that talks crap about you!" Norris laughed when asked how he’d found his rhythm so late in the season.

But behind the smile, the 25-year-old admitted the criticism has affected him. "I care a lot about people’s perspectives and how I’m portrayed," he said. "I probably cared too much - even at the beginning of the year, I think I cared too much, and it was affecting me in not the best ways.

"I’ve just learned to deal with those things better."

The Briton, who has won the last two grands prix back-to-back and also won the Interlagos sprint, continues to downplay expectations - even predicting trouble ahead in Las Vegas.

"Hinder, for sure," he said when asked what the cooler conditions expected in Vegas meant for McLaren’s performance. "It was our worst race last year, so I’m not really looking forward to it."

When challenged for being too negative, Norris bristled.

"I can say what I want. I can think what I want. So why am I going to think, ’Yeah, it’s going to be fine’? I’m giving my honest opinion. You’re very right to have your own opinion, but I’ll do what I like."

While Norris is on a roll, Piastri’s title hopes have faded dramatically. Penalised for a collision with Kimi Antonelli that took out Charles Leclerc, the Australian defended his move: "It is what it is, but I wouldn’t have done anything differently if I could do it again."

Leclerc agreed the blame was shared. "For me, both were at fault. Oscar was a bit optimistic. Kimi drove as if Oscar wasn’t even there. It was 50-50."

Dutch pundit Tom Coronel sided with Piastri, telling Viaplay: "He’s fighting for the championship, and this was his chance. He’s finally showing he’s no softie. Only because of that rule is he getting those ten seconds."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella remained neutral but hinted that Piastri is still having trouble at the wheel. "To drive the car quickly in these conditions, a similar technique to that used in Austin and Mexico was required. Oscar still needs to internalise this technique," he said.

"For Lando, reacting to these conditions comes more naturally."

Even Alain Prost drew historical parallels as the paddock continues to talk about supposed anti-Piastri treatment at McLaren.

"Since the return from the summer break, there’s been a lot of talk about favouritism at McLaren," he told L’Equipe. "These things have often happened in Formula 1 history - and I know this firsthand."

Despite the chatter, Stella insists McLaren still backs both drivers.

"We shouldn’t count him out," he said of Piastri. "Lando is performing at a very high level - it’s not a matter of a change from one weekend to the next, it’s a matter of his personal development and race management.

"Lando is seeing his efforts and progress rewarded after a tough start to the season."

With three races to go, Norris can’t seal the title in Las Vegas - but by Qatar, the crown could already be within reach.