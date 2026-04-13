Marko admits ’GP’ exit known as Verstappen doubts grow

Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he already knew about Gianpiero Lambiase’s planned departure - as speculation intensifies about Max Verstappen’s own future.

"I’ve known for some time that ’GP’ would be moving to McLaren," Marko, the former team advisor, told Krone newspaper in Vienna.

"He’s an important employee, and of course, he’s subject to a non-compete clause - he could take secrets or detailed knowledge with him."

The Austrian also acknowledged the potential knock-on effect for Verstappen, whose long-term commitment to Red Bull is now under increasing scrutiny.

"The situation is becoming increasingly critical for Max - the most important thing for his continued presence is that he can win again soon," Marko said.

That echoes mounting paddock talk that Verstappen could activate an exit clause in his contract if Red Bull is not competitive by mid-season.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher believes the Lambiase move could accelerate that process. "I think there will be some negotiations between the two parties. I can’t imagine him finishing 2027 at Red Bull," he said.

"It will now be about a transfer fee, because when a decision is made this early, it’s usually the engineer who leaves."

Schumacher also noted that Red Bull is unlikely to fight too hard to keep Verstappen on board.

"You shouldn’t stop someone who wants to leave. Gianpiero Lambiase always said ’I’m staying with Max and Max with him.’ That position no longer seems to be the case. In my view, Max will reorient himself next year."

Indeed, he outlined multiple scenarios - including a move to McLaren.

"On the one hand, this could mean he leaves Red Bull because he no longer believes in the team and quits altogether," he said. "Or, he goes to McLaren with his engineer, which would equally mean that there are negotiations underway at McLaren for Oscar Piastri to go to Red Bull."

Dutch journalist Erik van Haren, who is close to the Verstappen camp, agrees the situation is fluid.

"A lot is happening behind the scenes, and even more will happen in the coming months around Verstappen," he told De Telegraaf.

"McLaren’s Zak Brown is very fascinated by Max, and there’s great respect between the two. With Lambiase, they’ll have an extra ace up their sleeve.

"But that’s not all. Ferrari and Mercedes will certainly be keeping an eye on the situation, too."